How Can C-Stores Boost Roller Grill Sales?

The roller grill is a c-store foodservice staple, and Americans’ love of hot dogs and other quick comfort foods remains unmatched.

Still, the category took a hit this past year, as parts of the country required self-serve foodservice to halt amid the pandemic. Some retailers paused roller grill sales altogether, while others opted to bring the segment behind the counter to meet COVID-19 safety requirements.

So, what are some ways for c-store retailers to bolster this foodservice segment?

Cleanliness First

Of course, the roller grill itself must be well-stocked and clean at all times, as well as the surrounding areas. But also, it can’t be overstated that the entirely of the store must be clean in order to establish a base level of trust with the consumer, particularly when it comes to foodservice.

After this past year in particular, customers will be quick to judge even the slightest of indiscretions when it comes to cleanliness and safety. Don’t give them a reason to question your food — or a future visit.

New Options, LTOs

These days, roller grill options are more varied than ever. While consumers still love their hot dogs, international offers like taquitos and egg rolls are mainstays now, too. Consider also roller grill limited-time offers (LTOs) to keep the menu fresh and exciting — and attract new customers to this segment.

Two-for-one deals, for example, not only add value for the customer but give them a chance to try something new for a great price.

Once your LTOs and prices are set, be sure to advertise them clearly across all channels, in-store — and the pump and online.

Toppings on Toppings

Fresh-cut condiments like jalapeños, onions and tomatoes are a great addition to any roller grill offer. Depending on your roller grill offer, you may also want to include toppings like guacamole, pico de gallo and fresh salsas.

Ultimately, today’s consumers love options; sauces in particular are a super-easy way to let them customize their entire foodservice order, and roller grill’s no exception. Spiciness is especially popular among younger generations; offer a few ultra-spicy options, in addition to some milder flavors.

According to Datassential, sweet-and-spicy flavors are trending, including hot honey, as well as mango habanero, the Mexican spice Tajín and Nashville hot — which Datassential Trendologist Mike Kostyo said was the fastest-growing sauce, flavor or spice overall in the past four years, growing a massive 727% on menus.

Proprietary offers are an increasingly popular way to build brand equity and set retailers apart from the competition. Consider creating a new, house-made sauce that can be used on roller grill items and beyond.