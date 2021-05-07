Pickle Juice announced the launch of Bawi Mana Holding LLC to bring functional and emerging products to market, beginning with the 100% natural Orange Burst CBD Shot, designed to provide various benefits targeting the mind and body. The brand’s first CBD product to market, each 2.5-ounce shot contains 50 milligrams of Nano Emulsified Broad-Spectrum CBD to aid in pain, inflammation, anxiety and stress reduction.

Available in a light, tangy orange citrus flavor, distinct from Pickle Juice’s salty profile, each shot contains just three 100% natural ingredients: purified water, CBD and blood orange extract. It is also formulated with no artificial ingredients, no sugar, no caffeine and 0% THC. Retailing for $4.99 per shot, the product will be available for single purchase or in a 24-pack across the country.

Pickle Juice

www.picklepower.com