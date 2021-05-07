The Promotion In Motion Companies Inc. announced new dynamic packaging graphics and an expansion into new flavors and mixtures of its Sour Jacks Sour Wedge Candies. The newest variety to join the lineup is Original Sour Jacks Sour Wedges, featuring a five-flavor mix. The new combination joins the revamped Sour Jacks Watermelon, Sour Jacks Wildberry and Sour Jacks Green Apple Sour Wedge varieties. Sour Jacks Sour Wedges are offered in four- and five-ounce peg bags with suggested retail prices ranging from $1 to $1.79.

