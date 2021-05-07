TXB Hosts 25th Annual Fishing and Golf Classic Tournament

All proceeds of the event will be donated to local CASA chapters, a nonprofit that works to improve the child protection system.

Spicewood, Texas-based TXB, a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and quick food operations previously known as Kwik Chek, hosted its Doyce Taylor Memorial 25th Annual Fishing and Golf Classic Tournament at the Tanglewood Resort in Pottsboro, Texas.

The event will was held on May 3-4, 2021 with the fishing tournament held on May 3 and the golf classic on May 4.

The two-day competition finished with a prize raffle, dinner and awards ceremony to recognize category winners like the biggest fish caught for individuals, the biggest five fish combined weight per boat for groups, the longest drive and the putting contest champion.

“We are thrilled to be hosting our 25th annual tournament this year to enjoy safe, outdoor activities for a great cause,” said Kevin Smartt, CEO at TXB. “We were heartbroken that we had to cancel last year’s event due to the hard year we’ve all endured, but we’re looking forward to bringing this annual event back in 2021 and we know our sponsors are excited as well.”

Participants could choose to ride in separate golf carts to remain socially distant. Mask wearing was not required but highly encouraged. All proceeds of the event will be donated to local CASA chapters, a nonprofit that works to improve the child protection system. TXB has donated more than $622,000 to the organization since 2008.

“We are so thankful to TXB for supporting CASA over the years,” said Sandy Barber, executive director of Fannin County Children’s Center. “The company’s donations are essential in ensuring Texan children are safe from neglect and abuse. It warms my heart that Texan companies like TXB are putting funds back into the community to support our children.”

In 2020, Kwik Chek announced a plan to rebrand all store locations to TXB, with construction on four stores already underway, to emphasize the Texas roots and values which the brand was built upon. TXB is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, and is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and quick food operations. With more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB serves more than 4,000 items, including fresh-made food, cold drinks and grab-and-go snacks.