7-Eleven Debuts Limited-Edition Collaboration With Designer Joe Freshgoods

7-Eleven announced a collaboration with Chicago native Joe Robinson — better known as Joe Freshgoods — to create a limited-edition capsule collection.

The first set of merch drops May 13 at 7:11 p.m. ET, kicking off “Brainfreeze SZN,” which celebrates all things summer, Slurpee, skating and street culture. A second wave of the fashion collabpration with new pieces follows two weeks later, on May 27, also going live at 7:11 p.m. ET.

Each merch drop is expected to sell out in hours. Whenever Freshgoods releases a new collection in his hometown, people line up around the block to get their hands on one of his exclusive designs.

“We are stoked to roll into Brainfreeze SZN with Joe Freshgoods — one of the coolest collabs in 7-Eleven history,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “We especially wanted to ramp up the summer fun factor this year after missing out in 2020, and skater fans can count on 7-Eleven’s 24/7 convenience to keep them fueled whether they’re mastering a new trick, skating around town or watching pros catch some air at the skate park.”

The collection includes sweats, shirts and socks, along with collectible sticker packs.

A designer and creative director from Chicago’s West Side, Freshgoods uses a unique blend of brand narrative, historical and cultural references to create authentic connections with streetwear lovers all over the world. An avid proponent of arts education, Freshgoods says his real mission is to tell stories through his collections.

“I’m beyond excited to bring this collab with 7-Eleven to life,” said Freshgoods. “Growing up in Chicago, I would always hit up the local 7-Eleven on Division and Lockwood to grab a Slurpee drink or a snack and just hang out with friends. While that store is now closed, the brand reminds me of being young and free, so I had a lot of fun coming up with these designs in the iconic orange, green and red colors that 7-Eleven fans and skaters alike are going to love.”

When the JFG 7-Eleven merch drops for sale, all items will be sold exclusively on Freshgoods’ e-commerce site, joefreshgoods.com. Prices for the merch range from $10 to $90.

In addition to the Joe Freshgoods launch, there’s more on deck for Brainfreeze SZN 2021. 7-Eleven has ramped up the tunes for 7Rewards members, with customized Spotify playlists based on weekly quizzes. The retailer is also introducing a new AR game in the 7-Eleven app, Sticker Slap, that awards exclusive stickers to the top 500 on the leaderboard each week. Rewards members can also use their 7Rewards points to shop for exclusive merch in 7-Eleven’s own online popup shop.

Skateboarding adds enthusiastic new members to its fanbase with every generation. Approximately 6.5 million people in the U.S. participate in skateboarding, with millennials and Gen Z fueling passion for the sport. And while skateboarding has become more mainstream with its own professional athletes, video games and sponsors, it still retains its alternative, nonconformist attitude.

With the 7NOW delivery app, skaters never have to leave the skate park for their Slurpee drink fix. Favorite 7-Eleven beverages, snacks, and more can be ordered online and delivered directly to skateboarders — at home or even at a local meet-up, park or beach via 7NOW Pins locations. Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine and liquor, is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older. Offered in over 1,300 U.S. cities, the 7NOW app offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less.

