BIC Teams With Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart for EZ Reach Lighter Campaign

The new campaign spotlights the convenience of the BIC EZ Reach lighter, designed for lighting hard-to-reach places while helping to keep fingers away from the flame.

BIC has partnered with Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart and Marquee Brands to launch a new advertising campaign for the BIC EZ Reach lighter.

The partnership, which extends into 2022, begins when the iconic duo lights up the digital screen with the release of “Pass It,” debuting today across streaming TV networks, streaming music platforms, social media and digital content hubs.

The new campaign spotlights the convenience of the BIC EZ Reach lighter, designed for lighting hard-to-reach places while helping to keep fingers away from the flame. From setting the mood to cooking up a delicious summer spread, Snoop and Martha know the importance of owning a reliable lighter for lighting candles, grilling and everything in between. With the ability to light at any angle and equipped with a 1.45-inch extended wand on a body the size of a pocket lighter, the BIC EZ Reach lighter is a must-have in every home.

“Our BIC EZ Reach lighter is the ultimate lighter for all lighting occasions, and we thought who better to partner with than this iconic duo who knows all about lighting up candles, grills and more,” said Mary Fox, general manager of BIC North America. “The new campaign featuring Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart allows us to connect with our consumers in a relevant and playful way while highlighting all the usage occasions and core benefits that set EZ Reach apart in the lighter category. This is an exciting next step for the BIC EZ Reach Lighter, which has received rave reviews from consumers looking for a lighter that lights hard-to-reach places!”

The new ad “Pass It” features Snoop and Martha relaxing outdoors when Snoop asks Martha to pass him the BIC EZ Reach lighter and a bowl, to which Martha hands him a bowl … of strawberries. Snoop lights a candle using the EZ Reach lighter and questions the smell in the air, which is coming from a fondue pot that Martha lit using the EZ Reach lighter. The ad is available on Hulu, Roku, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Google and other BIC social media channels. A second spot will be released in 2022.

“The BIC EZ Reach lighter offers a solution to the everyday problem of lighting those hard-to-reach places, whether you are lighting candles, entertaining guests outdoors, or adding a finishing touch to that special birthday cake,” said Martha Stewart. “I’m thrilled to partner with BIC to create my own line of beautifully designed and packaged EZ Reach lighters which bring function, innovation, inspiration and beauty into the home and onto the table.”

“As someone who uses a lighter almost every day, having one that’s reliable and safe to use is important, which is why I reach for my BIC EZ Reach whenever I need a lighter,” said Snoop Dogg. “I love working with my friend Martha and we had a lot of fun showing off the many ways the BIC EZ Reach lighter truly is the ideal lighter for all lighting occasions.”

EZ Reach lighters are currently available in five designs: classic BIC colors, home décor, camouflage, Bohemian (exclusively at Walmart) and officially licensed Bob Marley lighters. The lighters are available at major retailers in-store and online and on BIC.com.