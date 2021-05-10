Wawa Announces 50th Electric Vehicle Charging Site

Wawa began hosting EV charging at its first store in 2017. By the end of May, the c-store chain expects to exceed 1,000,000 EV charging sessions.By the end of May, Wawa expects to exceed 1,000,000 EV charging sessions program to date.

Wawa announced a chainwide milestone of reaching its 50th electric vehicle (EV) charging site across its entire six-state operating area.

Wawa officially marked the 50th site milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the grand opening of its newest store at 505 NE Highway 19, Crystal River, Fla., which happens to also be the first Florida store to open live with EV charging, whereas other EV chargers were added to existing stores in Florida.

Only two other stores in the chain, based in Vienna, Va., and Doylestown, Pa., opened live with EV charging.

Wawa began hosting EV charging at its first store in 2017. Wawa hosts Tesla Superchargers, and EVgo and Electrify America CCS and CHAdeMO EV chargers. To date, Wawa offers EV charging at 47 locations hosting Tesla Superchargers and three locations hosting CCS and CHAdeMO EV chargers. By the end of May, Wawa expects to exceed 1,000,000 EV charging sessions program to date.

“Wawa is proud to reach its 50th site hosting EV charging to date, with the purpose of providing “boundless convenience,” for friends and neighbors seeking access to food, beverages and EV charging at one destination,” said Wawa Chief Real Estate and Fuel Officer Brian Schaller. “Our continued growth demonstrates our commitment to innovation, sustainability and our continued desire to meet the needs of our customers.”

