ADD Systems’ Roger Keyser Announces Retirement

Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems) announced that Roger Keyser, Vice President of Customer Support and Hardware Operations, has retired after nearly 40 years with ADD Systems.

Keyser joined ADD Systems in 1982, only nine years after the company’s start. He went from being the only trainer on the road to overseeing ADD’s complete customer support process, including hardware operations.

Keyser was integral in the formation of ADD’s support teams and responsible for forging a well-run, always-improving team that puts the customer first and gets the job done right.

“Roger has done an amazing job over the past 39 years,” said ADD Systems President Bruce C. Bott. “ADD customers and ADD employees have truly benefited from his expertise and his guidance. He’s done an equally phenomenal job preparing his department and all of ADD for his departure. He will be missed.”

