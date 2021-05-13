GPM Expands Loyalty Program

Richmond, Va.-based GPM Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., announced that it is expanding its fas REWARDS loyalty program.

Since the program relaunched in November of 2020, there are nearly 100,000 new enrolled members and the program is now available in all GPM store locations across the country.

Customers who swipe their cards can earn up to 4% in loyalty points, double the previous 2% offered before relaunching. As soon as a customer enrolls, they can start redeeming their rewards. As a highly customized program, fas REWARDS brings customers personalized offers and awards with communications that are tailored to various shopping behaviors. Customers can earn 10 points for every $1 spent inside the store and 5 points for every gallon of fuel purchased. Points convert to an award of $1 in fas BUCKS or $0.05 off each gallon of fuel for up to 20 gallons. Awards can also be stacked for maximum value at time of redemption.

In certain markets, an incentive of 10 cents off per gallon, up to 20 gallons, is loaded to the newly enrolled customer’s card immediately upon registration. Two weeks later, another bonus of five cents off per gallon up to 20 gallons is loaded. In all other markets, $2 in fas BUCKS is applied to the customer’s card at time of enrollment. And, for a limited time, customers can earn an extra $1 in fas BUCKS upon enrolling! Enrolling in the program is simple; it can be done online, though the fas REWARDS mobile app, or by calling 1-844-400-1035.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about the growth that this program has seen since relaunching late last year,” said GPM Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer Michael Bloom. “Providing value to our customers is very important to us, and with this new expansion we’re able to do that at every one of our GPM store locations across the country. We’re looking forward to bringing great deals to even more fas REWARDS members.”

GPM Investments LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., a family of community brands, is based in Richmond, Va., and operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington D.C. As the seventh-largest convenience store chain in the country, GPM has approximately 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and 1,600 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.

GPM operates in three segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to GPM and its subsidiaries selling fuel (both in the retail and wholesale segments) as well as subwholesalers and bulk purchasers.