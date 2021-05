The PRIDE Stores supports three charities on an ongoing basis, including CASA Kane County, LivingWell Cancer Resource Center and Folds of Honor. The chain is also supporting local schools and the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation.

CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte speaks with Sarah Sullivan, the marketing director of The PRIDE Stores, which operates 15 locations in Illinois in the Chicagoland area, plus it’s set to introduce a new store in Indiana. The PRIDE Stores supports its local communities through a wide range of initiatives, supporting local and national charities. Watch the video for more.