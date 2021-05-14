7-Eleven Completes Speedway Acquisition

The addition of Speedway brings 7-Eleven's total North American portfolio to approximately 14,000 stores and diversifies 7-Eleven's presence to 47 of the 50 most populated metro areas in the U.S.

7-Eleven announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Speedway from Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), which includes approximately 3,800 stores located in 36 states across the U.S.

“We are very excited to welcome Speedway into the 7-Eleven family,” said Joe DePinto, president and CEO of 7-Eleven. “Speedway is a great brand and a strong strategic fit for our business that significantly diversifies our presence throughout the North American market, particularly in the Midwest and on the East Coast. Together, we have the opportunity to redefine and enhance the customer convenience experience nationwide. This is a groundbreaking moment in our company’s proud history.”

This acquisition accelerates 7-Eleven’s growth trajectory while also strengthening the company’s financial profile for continued success. The addition of Speedway brings 7-Eleven’s total North American portfolio to approximately 14,000 stores and diversifies 7-Eleven’s presence to 47 of the 50 most populated metro areas in the U.S., as well as expands its company-operated store footprint.

7-Eleven plans to maximize efficiencies and optimize relationships with vendors and business partners to ensure a continued legacy of innovation and success.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses nearly 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.