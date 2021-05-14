CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte talks with Kelsey Capellino, category manager for United Pacific. Capellino, talks about the challenges of being a millennial woman in the workforce. Kelsey and Erin discuss generational differences in finding one’s voice as a woman in business as well as navigating the pressures of social media, balancing family and work, expectations, having difficult conversations and setting boundaries.
Conversations With Women in Convenience Featuring Kelsey Capellino
Millenial women are bringing a new voice to the workplace.