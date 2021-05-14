CStore Decisions

Conversations With Women in Convenience Featuring Kelsey Capellino

Millenial women are bringing a new voice to the workplace.

CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte talks with Kelsey Capellino, category manager for United Pacific. Capellino, talks about the challenges of being a millennial woman in the workforce. Kelsey and Erin discuss generational differences in finding one’s voice as a woman in business as well as navigating the pressures of social media, balancing family and work, expectations, having difficult conversations and setting boundaries.

