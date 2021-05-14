NuLeaf Naturals has launched its new full spectrum CBD balm. CBD works naturally with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which helps to regulate a variety of functions including pain, inflammation, anxiety, sleep and more. While most people are familiar with ingestible CBD oil, balms and salves are gaining popularity for their targeted topical use in areas of discomfort. Full spectrum CBD balm from NuLeaf Naturals became available from the company’s website in early April and is currently distributed through retail partners.

