Kum & Go Opens Newest Walk-Up Location in Denver

The new no-fuel, no-parking retail walk-up store is the fifth store of its kind for Kum & Go.

Des Moines, Iowa-based Kum & Go will open the doors of its newest no-fuel, no-parking retail walk-up store, located in Denver will feature freshly prepared food, beverages and snacks, as well as health aids, phone accessories, craft beer and wines.

Already operating in Des Moines, Ames, and Omaha, the urban store concept has proven a success with high-foot traffic areas.

“Kum & Go is always challenging the definition of convenience to see how we can best reach our customers where they are,” said Kum & Go SVP of Store Development Niki Mason. “The walk-up store has all the items Kum & Go is famous for, but it is also designed to highlight our healthier grab-and-go offerings. This is an upscale experience that we’re really proud of.”

Kum & Go is proud to give back 10% to communities they serve through grants, sponsorships and in-kind support.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to support nonprofits in this area, including a $5,000 gift to The Greenway Foundation located down the street from our newest location,” says Emily Bahnsen, Philanthropy Manager for Kum & Go. “Our philanthropic work is designed to support organizations in the community that protect and enhance safe places to live, work and play. Supporting the education and protection of Colorado’s vibrant landscape is a natural fit.”

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, the chain has since grown to employ nearly 5,000 associates in 400 stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.