Tobacco Under Fire in Maine

On May 12, the Maine Health and Human Services Committee voted out of committee a bill that would BAN the sale of all flavored tobacco products in the state – like menthol cigarettes, wintergreen dip and flavored cigars. This action would devastate essential, local retailers like you who responsibly sell tobacco products to adults.
TAKE ACTION TODAY: Visit http://bit.ly/NoMEBan to contact your legislator and take a stand to protect your business!
Maine retailers are urged to contact legislators and tell them to vote “no” to flavor bans and to encourage safer alternatives.