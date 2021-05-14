Tobacco Under Fire in Maine

Retailers urged to make their voices heard to protect their businesses.

On May 12, the Maine Health and Human Services Committee voted out of committee a bill that would BAN the sale of all flavored tobacco products in the state – like menthol cigarettes, wintergreen dip and flavored cigars. This action would devastate essential, local retailers like you who responsibly sell tobacco products to adults.

TAKE ACTION TODAY: Visit http://bit.ly/NoMEBan to contact your legislator and take a stand to protect your business!

Maine retailers are urged to contact legislators and tell them to vote “no” to flavor bans and to encourage safer alternatives.

