Buffalo Chicken LTO

Chester’s Chicken is introducing a new Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and Buffalo Chicken Bites, available for a limited time only. The promotion starts Memorial Day weekend and runs through September in participating locations.

The Buffalo Chicken Sandwich features a fried breast fillet smothered in Chester’s tangy buffalo sauce, served on a brioche bun and topped with white American cheese and dill pickle chips. The Buffalo Chicken Bites are fried and sauced to make the perfect poppable summer snack.

The new buffalo sauce is the latest in a series of exciting moves by Chester’s, which has unveiled a new logo, launched a new website, introduced new branded packaging, and overhauled its menu board design in the last nine months.

Chester’s Chicken

www.chesterschicken.com