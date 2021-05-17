Curtis’ iced tea brewers and dispensers are available in a wide variety of G4 and G3 digital technology models for ultimate programming flexibility. With a sleek design and stainless steel construction, each dispenser is NSF Certified and built to withstand rigorous foodservice environments. TCN Narrow Tea Dispensers offer a small footprint, and the TCO tea dispenser is available in a variety of sizes; its oval design has no sharp edges or corners, so it’s ideal for self-serve operations. Sloping bottoms allow for easy dispensing, and welded-on stainless steel handles/hand grips for conveniently moving the dispenser even when it’s completely full. Additionally, Curtis offers touchless dispensing adapters.

Wilbur Curtis Co.

www.wilburcurtis.com/microsite/icedtea/