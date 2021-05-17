Mirabito to Offer Free Coffee to Veterans and Military Personnel

The promotion will be available Memorial Day weekend at participating stores in New York and Pennsylvania.

In recognition of Memorial Day, Mirabito Convenience Stores is offering free any size coffee to all Veterans and Active Duty military personnel at participating locations throughout Central New York and Northeastern Pennsylvania from Saturday, May 29 through Monday, May 31.

“As we all celebrate Memorial Day this long weekend, it is important to remember the sacrifices that have been made, both past and present, to afford us the freedoms we enjoy in this great country,” said Joe Mirabito, chairman and CEO of Mirabito Convenience Stores. “We are very grateful to the men and women who protect us each and every day.”

Family-owned and operated since 1927, Mirabito operates more than 100 convenience stores in nine states with multiple divisions including Home Energy Products and Services, Convenience Stores, Wholesale Energy Products and Services, Natural Gas and Electric and Mirabito Truck Repair.