Murphy USA to Add 3,000 New Hires

Company’s growth spurs effort to fill full- and part-time openings by May 31, with some locations offering hiring bonuses and premium pay.

Arkansas-based convenience store chain Murphy USA plans to fill 3,000 full-time and part-time positions across its 1,650 stores to support the company’s continued growth. The company is one of the largest national gasoline and convenience retailers serving an estimated 2 million customers per day.

Current hiring incentives include a 2021 Summer Bonus of $500 at select stores for new team members who are hired by May 31.

“It is an exciting time to join the company as we continue to grow and enhance our culture through our ongoing employee value proposition efforts,” said Murphy USA Senior Vice President of Human Resources Terry Hatten. “At Murphy USA, we understand that what sets us apart is our team members. This mindset fuels our continued commitment to taking care of and developing our people.”

Murphy USA offers employees a differentiated experience through a variety of benefits offerings and empowering development opportunities. A few examples include:

Pay On-Demand: All employees have the opportunity to sign up for pay on-demand offering easy access to a portion of their earned wages after completed shifts. New hires at select locations will be offered 2021 Premium Pay of an extra $2 per hour on top of their regular hourly rate from May 8 through Sept. 10, 2021.

Mental Health Support: In these uncertain times, Murphy USA has continued to ensure team members have access to the support and resources they need. The company provides employees and their family members free access to mental health and financial wellness resources through their Employee Assistance Program. The program connects team members with licensed counselors, therapists, psychologists, social workers and certified substance abuse counselors.

Continuing Education: Murphy USA offers a wide variety of professional development and career growth opportunities, including a comprehensive initial training program for all store positions. In fact, 68% of the company’s store managers started in an hourly position. The company also provides continuing education opportunities for GED candidates and college tuition reimbursement.

Murphy USA’s more than 1,650 stations are located in 27 U.S. states, primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast U.S. The majority of Murphy USA’s sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands.