What Are the Different Types of CBD Products?

With the rise in acceptance and consumption of CBD products, the number of manufacturers, forms and flavors has grown. Market competition has fostered a creative atmosphere among CBD product makers looking for easier, more familiar and tastier ways to deliver CBD, and also coax hesitant consumers to take advantage of CBD’s benefits.

Many products feature varying levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive substance in cannabis. But many are also THC-free, appealing to the growing number of consumers more likely to be leery of ingesting THC, as are many retailers of selling products containing THC.

Familiarity of form, flavor and therapeutic effects of CBD products seem to appeal most to consumers.

CBD gummies continue to increase in popularity. They’re easy to consume and carry a familiarity factor common amongst most consumers. Consumers can find gummies in any number of different flavors as innovation abounds among manufacturers.

While gummies are now very similar to candy snacks, most are meant to be ingested sparingly. Consumers should be mindful that daily dosages most often call for no more than a few per day.

Capitalizing on form familiarity, ease of consumption and indulgence are CBD-infused chocolates. Manufacturers easily mimic any type of mainstream chocolate combination and infuse it with CBD.

That principle extends to nearly any consumable on the mainstream food market. If you can eat it, CBD can be added to it.

Another highly familiar product vehicle for CBD consumption is the CBD-infused beverage. Flavor innovation is in high gear for beverages. Thirsty consumers will find CBD-infused teas, energy drinks, soft drinks, waters, etc.

Some CBD beverages market themselves as alternatives to alcoholic beverages like beer and liquor, touting THC content as an alcohol replacement. But they’re also as likely to be THC-free.

CBD topicals are creams, moisturizers, soaps and anything that can be applied to and absorbed through the skin. While CBD topicals are highly popular with dedicated athletes to remedy the regular aches and pains associated with physical activity, that therapeutic value continues to appeal to weekend warrior athletes, manual laborers and older consumers looking to ease minor muscle and joint pain.

Other topical products include lip balms, muscle rubs, hand creams and even cosmetics.

Oils and tinctures appeal to consumers for their ease of ingestion – both can be taken orally. CBD oils can also be added to foods and beverages as a dietary supplement. Tinctures are most often placed with a bottle dropper under the tongue and absorbed through the mouth. Gel capsules make consumption even easier.

Don’t forget CBD vape products as well as CBD for pets. Both have a place in the market.

Easy to consume. Familiar product form. Therapeutic function. Expect the market to yield a growing number of novel CBD product combinations with those characteristics for the foreseeable future. The possibilities really are endless.