Kum & Go Announces Utah Expansion

Convenience retail chain Kum & Go has announced it will be entering the Utah market with a series of Salt Lake City area stores set to open in 2022. The Des Moines-based company currently has a widespread presence across the Midwest and western parts of the country, with over 400 stores in 11 states.

“We are excited to bring Kum & Go’s unique brand of fun, flavor and convenience to Utah,” said Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause. “I love the state and the energy in a city like Salt Lake is hard to beat. I’m looking forward to bringing a new type of convenience — along with some breakfast pizza — to Utah.”

Kum & Go stores focus on fresh food and friendly staff in a well-lit store with upscale and uncluttered aisles. Stores features made-to-order sandwiches, pizza, and baked goods, alongside an array of beverages, and snacks, with a wide selection of healthy options. They also carry health aids, phone accessories, and craft beers and wines.

Kum & Go has also made substantial investments in Associate benefits in recent years. The company offers full-time employment opportunities with a robust benefits program that include medical and dental coverage, tuition reimbursement, 401k with Match, paid time off and parental leave.

In 2010, Kum & Go became the only convenience store in the world certified under the Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) Volume Program with 109 buildings now holding LEED Certification. Kum & Go’s food program offers compostable silverware and straws, recyclable cups and lids, and paper or post-consumer recycled food packaging.

“This is the first new state Kum & Go is entering in over ten years and we’re thrilled to continue to add to our western footprint with Utah,” said Senior Vice President of Store Development, Niki Mason. “We plan for an initial rollout of more than 30 stores in the next five years and see plenty of opportunity for growth beyond.”

Kum & Go has had a busy six weeks. In April, forged ahead with plans to expand Tesla charging stations to its c-stores across the Midwest. And just last week, it opened the doors to its newest no-fuel, no-parking retail walk-up store in Denver. The store features freshly prepared food, beverages and snacks, as well as health aids, phone accessories, craft beer and wines.

Now in its fourth generation of leadership, the family-owned convenience store chain focuses on exceptional service. For more than 60 years, the company has also been dedicated to the communities it serves, sharing ten percent of its profits with charitable causes. The company has more than 5,000 associates in 400 stores across Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.