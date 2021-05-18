Made Here Beer Launches in Colorado

Made Here Beer announced its launch in Colorado. Partnering with Legacy Brewing, the company has formed Good Times Made Here, which will brew, distribute and market Made Here Beer.

The suite of Made Here products includes American Lager, American Ale and American IPA — each made with 100% U.S. ingredients and created entirely stateside. The brand is enthused to celebrate and honor America at its best by partnering exclusively with American suppliers in every aspect of the brewing, canning, promotion and selling process.

A little-known fact: In the U.S., nearly 90% of all beer consumed domestically is foreign-owned, leaving a void in the marketplace to deliver an American-branded beer that is truly American-owned and can lay claim to using exclusively American-sourced raw materials. Adding luster and star power to this venture is the ownership and involvement of actor Scott Eastwood.

Eastwood is a co-founder and equity partner in Made Here Brand. He will lead multiple efforts to promote and market Made Here Beer throughout the country, with a series of in-person activations anchored with appearances by Eastwood.

“At Made Here our values are clear, so our decisions are easy: we create quality products and bring them to market by partnering with 100% American suppliers that use 100% American ingredients and labor” said Eastwood. “From the cans we order, to the hops, yeast, and malts we use in our brews, every step of the process is truly done right here in our country. I’m proud to say this is a uniquely American beer — and brand — through and through. We couldn’t be more thrilled to launch Made Here in Colorado.”

Sticking true to this moral, Made Here Beer enlisted the help of American suppliers, Country Malt and Yakima Chief Hops, to maintain the high-quality, domestically sourced needs for each beer. Each and every Made Here touchpoint — from pint glasses, coasters, merchandise and swag, is also 100% American-made. As more and more consumers continue to explore the roots of the products they are purchasing, Made Here Beer is well-positioned as a shining example to those interested in the fast-moving and wide-sweeping trend of U.S. supply chain transparency and awareness.

“We are so fortunate to have assembled a team of people who are extremely passionate about creating quintessential American beers,” said Co-Founder Dane Chapin. “Joining up with Legacy Brewing, working with Scott and partnering with like-minded suppliers has been the perfect lineup for making this dream a reality. When we say we are excited to launch this on the heels of American Craft Beer Week, we mean it. American-produced is in our DNA, and it’s in our name: Made Here.”

Made Here Beer encourages all Coloradoans to grab a case before the next big all-American adventure. The beer is exclusively distributed by Elite Brands in Denver and High Country Beverage in Grand Junction.