7-Eleven Inks Agreements to Sell 293 Stores

Jacksons, Anabi Oil and CrossAmerica acquired the Speedway and 7-Eleven locations in separate deals earlier in the year.

7-Eleven Inc. announced this week that it has signed definitive agreements to sell 293 Speedway and 7-Eleven stores to three separate buyers. This follows the completion of 7-Eleven’s acquisition of Speedway from Marathon Petroleum Corp. on May 14.

In March, 7-Eleven signed a definitive agreement to sell 124 Speedway and 7-Eleven sites in the Midwest, Northeast, Florida and Utah to Anabi Oil, a family-owned and operated business based in Upland, California.

Also in March, 7-Eleven signed a definitive agreement to sell 63 Speedway sites in California, Arizona and Nevada to Jacksons Food Stores, a nationally recognized chain based in Meridian, Idaho.

In April, 7-Eleven signed a definitive agreement to sell 106 Speedway and 7-Eleven sites located in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast to CrossAmerica Partners LP, a publicly traded limited partnership headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses nearly 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.