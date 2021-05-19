ADD Systems Promotes Katsigiannis to Lead Support Teams

Longtime exec started in IT on steady rise to new leadership role for convenience industry software solutions provider.

ADD Systems – also known as Advanced Digital Data Inc. – introduced Andy Katsigiannis as its new director of customer support and hardware operations.

Katsigiannis joined the supplier of software solutions to the convenience store and energy distribution industries in 2002 as a member of the IT department on his way to rising to IT manager in 2014.

In his new role, Katsigiannis will take on the responsibility of overseeing the complete support process, including both hardware and software.

“Andy has been a valuable member of the ADD management team for many years and has proven his capabilities to not only lead a team but also to provide our clients with the highest level of satisfaction,” said ADD Senior Vice President and COO Rob Culbertson.

Katsigiannis is looking forward to his new position.

“I’m excited to take on this new role,” he said. “The support group is full of great people and, as a team, we’ll take this opportunity to think outside the box and continue to improve our quality of service.”

ADD Systems has been a leading provider of software for the petroleum distribution, HVAC and convenience store industries since 1973. The company’s software solutions include ADD Energy E3, ADD Energy E360, ADD eStore, Atlas Reporting, Raven and Pegasus mobile truck computers, and SmartConnect, a web services gateway.