Anabi Oil to Acquire 124 Speedway Stores From 7-Eleven

Anabi Oil, a family owned and operated business based in Upland, Calif., announced that it will purchase 124 Speedway stores in the Midwest, Northeast, Utah and Florida. Anabi Oil is acquiring the stores from 7-Eleven, which recently completed the acquisition of Speedway from Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Anabi Oil is one of the largest Shell-branded wholesalers in California, distributing to over 200 stations under multiple major brands including its proprietary REBEL brand. This acquisition brings Anabi’s retail portfolio to over 450 stores nationally throughout 15 states.

“We are excited to expand our presence into these great markets and welcome the new store team members into the Anabi family. We have a proven track record of integrating operations with minimal disruptions and evolving the product assortment to meet our customer’s needs,” said Sam Anabi, president and CEO of Anabi Oil. “This acquisition will provide opportunities for employees throughout the organization. With tenured leadership and a reputation of being on the leading edge of trends in the industry, the company is ready to expand and integrate into these great communities.”

Anabi Oil has experienced 25 years of growth across the US, including in California, Nevada, Alaska and New York, and the portfolio being acquired is a natural fit with the company’s growth initiatives.

Anabi redesigned its REBEL convenience store brand to create an energized customer experience with better for you options and fresh food offering built your way. REBEL’s mission is to embody spontaneity and freedom to express your true self — “Your store, Your way.” Rebel is launching its proprietary Rebel Coin loyalty program and mobile app. Inside the Rebel app, customers will also be able to place mobile orders for pickup or delivery.