Parker’s Honored in Savannah

Parker’s, CStore Decisions’ 2020 Convenience Store Chain of the Year, continues to garner awards for retailing, recently being voted the “Best Convenience Market/Gas Station” for 2021 by readers of Connect Savannah, a leading news, arts and entertainment publication in Savannah, Ga.

“We’re deeply honored to be voted Savannah’s top convenience store company and are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our loyal customers,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “Exceeding customer expectations is something we strive to do every day, and this honor is a testament to our team’s efforts to offer superior customer service in addition to high-quality products and freshly prepared, Southern-style Parker’s Kitchen food.”

From February 24 through March 31, 2021, Connect Savannah readers were invited to vote for their favorite Savannah-area restaurants, physicians, service providers, shops, attractions and more across seven main categories.

Since its founding in 1976, Parker’s has grown from a one-store operation in Midway, Ga. to an award-winning company with state-of-the-art convenience stores located throughout Georgia and South Carolina, serving delicious, award-winning Southern-inspired Parker’s Kitchen food that’s made from scratch on-site. In addition to being named CSD’s Chain of the Year, which is the convenience store industry’s highest honor, Parker’s was voted one of America’s top 10 gas station brands by USA TODAY readers. The company also earned a 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, which is presented to the top 10% of restaurants across the U.S.

Currently celebrating its 45th anniversary, Parker’s has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies for five years. The Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, which includes more than 210,000 members, has saved customers more than $15 million to date.

Parker’s stands apart as one of America’s most respected convenience store brands and is known for having the cleanest stores in the industry. The company serves award-winning Southern-inspired food, offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program and gives back to every community where it does business through the Fueling the Community charitable giving program and the Parker’s Community Fund. Parker’s employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout the region and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.

Parker’s operates approximately 90 stores and is strategically redefining the nation’s convenience store industry, offering customers high-quality products, freshly prepared food and superior customer service at retail stores throughout southeast Georgia and South Carolina. The company has a commitment to exceeding customer expectations and has repeatedly been recognized as one of the nation’s leading convenience store and foodservice companies.