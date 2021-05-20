New Track My Order Tool Helps Core-Mark Customers With Delivery Logistics

Core-Mark International has made its innovative delivery management tool, Track My Order, available to all of the company’s 40,000 retail customers across the U.S. and Canada.

Introduced in early 2020 in select Core-Mark divisions, the free Track My Order application enables retailers to receive real-time updates on delivery status, either by e-mail or text. It uses GPS technology installed in Core-Mark delivery trucks to track a truck’s exact location, enabling retailers to accurately anticipate delivery and schedule the staff needed to offload the truck and stock shelves.

“Without proper planning, wholesale deliveries can prove to be very disruptive to store operations and the consumer experience,” said Sandra D’Asaro, vice president of sales development, analytics and technology with Core-Mark. “With Track My Order, Core-Mark helps our retail customers pinpoint the time of delivery and more smoothly manage their labor needs when the delivery occurs. This saves them time and money.”

To get the information they need, customers can select from several Track My Order options. For instance, they can choose proactive, estimated time of arrival alerts, such as when the truck leaves its distribution or when the delivery is between 15 to 60 minutes away.

Track My Order is one of the many tools and applications available via Core-Source, Core-Mark’s free portal providing convenience retailers with easy and more efficient management of store operations.

The Core-Source dashboard features categorized information – all in one place – that simplifies how retailers access, view and leverage key business-driving data, such as their retailer analytics dashboard, planograms, invoices and customized marketing plans.

Founded in 1888, Westlake, Texas-based Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America.