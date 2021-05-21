ARKO Closes ExpressStop Acquisition

Deal adds 60 stores in Michigan and Ohio, lifts GPM portfolio to more than 3,000 location and 19th acquisition in past decade.

Richmond, Va.-based GPM Investments LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., announced the closing of the acquisition of the ExpressStop chain, including 60 convenience stores with gas in Michigan and Ohio. The acquisition complements GPM’s consolidation strategy and adds to its already existing stores in Michigan and Ohio.

“We are excited to complete this transaction and welcome ExpressStop to the GPM family of community brands,” said ARKO Chairman, President and CEO Arie Kotler. “As our 19th acquisition since 2013, ExpressStop is the latest example of our continued commitment to aggressive growth through the acquisition of strong regional community brands. We look forward to providing ExpressStop customers with the same great products and service they have come to expect with additional value through our fas REWARDS loyalty program and promotional activities throughout the year.”

This acquisition brings GPM to approximately 3,000 locations of which approximately 1,400 are company-operated and approximately 1,625 are dealer sites to which we supply fuel.

Based in Richmond, Va., has become the seventh largest convenience store chain in the United States, operating or supplying fuel to approximately 2,950 locations in 33 states and the District of Columbia, comprised of approximately 1,325 company-operated stores and approximately 1,625 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.