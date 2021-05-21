Breakfast Taquito Joins 7-Eleven’s All-Day Lineup

Industry’s largest chain will offer new bacon, egg, cheese and potato item in all dayparts as well as through 7Rewards delivery through June 29.

When it comes to breakfast, 7-Eleven is on a roll. Tasty bacon, egg, cheese and potato breakfast taquitos, filled with everyone’s favorite breakfast foods, are now coming to participating 7-Eleven stores. 7-Eleven will be offering these new breakfast taquitos 24/7 – just like everything else.

Great for breakfast on the run or as a snack any time of day, the crispy flour tortillas are brimming with fluffy scrambled eggs, smoky bacon, diced potatoes, and a blend of cheddar, pepper jack and Monterey jack cheeses. The suggested retail price is just $1.49, and for a limited time, 7Rewards members will earn a 200-point bonus with each purchase of the product. Customers can also order the new taquitos through the 7NOW delivery app for delivery at home or even to a local event, park, or beach.

“Morning is a busy time for most 7-Eleven stores, but it’s not the only time of day that people want breakfast,” said Product Director Robin Murphy. “Traditional mealtimes have been blurring for years, with snacks substituting bigger meals or meals occurring at non-traditional times. 7-Eleven’s breakfast taquito is a versatile and great-tasting snack or meal option for any time of day – from early morning to late at night.”

In addition to the new breakfast taquitos, 7-Eleven stores carry a wide variety of breakfast food for the millions of morning shoppers who visit its stores every day, and most of it is available 24/7. Highlights include heat-and-eat breakfast sandwiches and burritos; fresh baked pastries; yogurt parfaits; fruit cups; and protein bars.

Offered in over 1,300 U.S. cities, the 7NOW app offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less. The 7NOW delivery app is available to download from Google Play, the App Store or visit 7NOW.com.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses nearly 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.