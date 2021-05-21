Who Is Buying Pet CBD?

Consumers spent $426 million on pet CBD in 2020, and Brightfield Group expects it to reach $629 million in sales by the end of 2021.

Market research firm Brightfield Group’s CBD Consumer Insights Q1 2021 report reveals new information about the CBD consumer — specifically, the “Pet CBD Buyer.”

Pet CBD turned out to be more than a passing fad, the report shows. Consumers spent $426 million on pet CBD in 2020, and Brightfield Group expects it to reach $629 million in sales by the end of 2021.

Dozens of prominent CBD brands have developed pet products in the past year, giving consumers more access and options for purchasing. Looking at all CBD consumers, 28% who have pets report administering CBD to their pets.

With increased interest in the category, it’s important to learn more about who the pet CBD buyer is to better market to them in 2021 and beyond.

“Pet CBD Buyer” is defined as any person who gives CBD to their pet. These consumers typically use CBD themselves — 73% in 2021, up from 58% in 2020.

They tend to be younger. Fifty-three percent are millennial, Gen Z makes up 11%, Gen X makes up 22%, and 14% are Boomers.

Pet CBD Buyers skew slightly female (55%). And they tend to be urban dwellers: 46% live in a city, 30% live in the suburbs, 15% live in rural areas and just 9% live in a small town.

Finally, most pet CBD buyers are purchasing products for their dogs, but more were purchasing for cats this year than in 2020. Meanwhile, rabbits, birds, fish, horses and reptiles also receive pet CBD, but together make up less than 3% of the total.

Methodology

The Pet CBD Consumer survey was fielded Q1 2021. The sample consists of 1,550 Pet Owners — 1,025 are current CBD users and 525 are interested and open to CBD. Data is collected on an annual basis and is census-balanced on age, gender and geography.