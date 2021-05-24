7-Eleven Filling 40,000 Positions at Its Stores and Speedway Locations

Largest c-store retailer and independent franchisees holding hiring day event on June 3, also looking to fill a variety of currently open non-store roles.

As it heads into Slurpee drink season and its busiest time of year, 7-Eleven and participating independent franchise owners are collectively recruiting as many as 40,000 new employees to fill positions at their more than 13,000 U.S. stores.

Included in that tally are approximately 3,800 Speedway stores recently acquired from Marathon Petroleum Corp.

A National Hiring Day event will be held at participating local stores June 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time. However, positions are now available at corporate 7-Eleven and Speedway stores as well as those run by participating independent 7-Eleven franchise owners, and jobseekers need not wait till June to apply.

National Hiring Day information and applications are available at 7-eleven.com/careers and Speedway.com/careers. Positions are available at participating stores across the country.

“Now that a growing number have received vaccines and the economy is opening back up, people are more than ready to get back to normal,” said 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and COO Chris Tanco. “That includes finding steady jobs with future opportunities, and 7-Eleven, Speedway and 7-Eleven independent franchise owners offer just that.”

A year ago, when COVID-19 struck, the convenience retailer and its participating franchisees put out two hiring calls for 40,000 new employees to keep local corporate or franchisee-owned stores, classified as “essential retailers,” open and responsive to customers’ needs. The company estimates between the organization and independent 7-Eleven franchise owners, more than 50,000 employees were hired during a time when many businesses were forced to shut down and unemployment escalated to record highs.

The store employee position at 7-Eleven store locations also will typically help continue to meet the surge in mobile orders made through the 7NOW delivery app, which offers favorite 7–Eleven beverages, snacks and more to be ordered online and delivered directly to customers.

Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine and liquor, is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older. Available in over 1,300 U.S. cities, the 7NOW app provides real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less. The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from Google Play, the App Store or by visiting 7NOW.com.

Store level employees, both entry and management positions, are available. In addition, 7-Eleven and Speedway are looking to fill a number of non-store positions including maintenance technicians, transport drivers and other support roles