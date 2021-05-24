CITGO Signs Contract Extension Synchrony

CITGO Petroleum Corp., the Houston-based refiner, transporter and marketer of transportation fuels and lubricants, said it has inked a multi-year extension of its strategic partnership with Synchrony to offer CITGO customers with enhanced purchasing options and more benefits.

As part of the extension, Synchrony will continue to manage and service the CITGO Rewards Credit Card Program and expand the program to include the benefits of Synchrony Car Care. In addition to receiving a newly designed CITGO-branded EMV chip-enabled card, as part of the Synchrony Car Care network CITGO Rewards cardholders will now have access to increased security, improved cardholder reward opportunities, available promotional financing, and the ability to make purchases anywhere across Synchrony’s vast network of over one million automotive merchants and partners in the U.S.

“A big part of our overarching strategy is providing a comprehensive suite of consumer payment options, including mobile payments and an enhanced CITGO Rewards Card,” said Kevin Kinney, CITGO general manager of brand equity development. “By extending our relationship with Synchrony, our CITGO Rewards cardholders will now have access to enhanced security features, the continued ability to save on every fill-up, and the added benefits from being part of the Synchrony Car Care program. As we continue working together, our cardholders can expect even more new and exciting features soon.”

CITGO Rewards Card account holders will continue to earn 10 cents in fuel statement credits on every gallon of CITGO gas purchased for the first three months from the date their account is opened, and five cents in fuel statement credits on every gallon of CITGO gas purchased after the first three months. In addition, the new cards will offer access to more than 500,000 ATMs across the U.S. through the PULSE Network, and enable purchases at over one million locations nationwide in the Synchrony Car Care network. Cardholders will automatically qualify for deferred interest promotional financing for the first six months on purchases of non-fuel goods and services costing $199 or more.

CITGO is a growing company. It currently operates three refineries in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and 42 terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. The company has approximately 3,400 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd). CITGO also transports and markets transportation fuels, and supplies a network of approximately 4,500 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains.