Sheetz Boosts Hourly Wages

Altoona, Pa.-based c-store chain Sheetz announced it has instituted a $2 per hour wage increase for all of its 18,000 store employees, which went into effect on May 21. The permanent increase equates to a $50 million annual investment and comes on the heels of the company’s $28.5 million investment in store employee wages announced in February.

The family-owned and operated restaurant and convenience chain also announced a $12 million investment in a summer stimulus program which will provide store employees an additional $1 per hour wage increase from through Sept. 23.

“To attract and retain top talent, we know we need to continue to invest in our employees,” said Travis Sheetz, president and COO of Sheetz. “That investment includes more than just competitive wages. We provide career growth opportunities and a clear path to promotion so life at Sheetz can be not just a job, but a career.”

Recently named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for the 7th time, Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, quarterly bonuses, an employee stock ownership plan, vacation time and more.

Sheetz also recently updated the company’s parental leave policy which includes 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

Sheetz has more than 2,000 positions the company is actively seeking to fill. Prospective employees can learn about upcoming open hiring events and apply for a position by visiting https://jobs.sheetz.com.

Sheetz currently operates 621 stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.