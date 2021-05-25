GPM to Host One-Day COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Clinic

Richmond, Va.-based GPM Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., is partnering with the Lenowisco Health Department to hold a one-day COVID-19 vaccination walk-up clinic outside GPM’s fas Mart store in Gate City, Va. The mobile vaccination clinic will be held on June 2 from 3-7 p.m. ET — no appointment necessary.

The Lenowisco Health Department will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at its mobile units for eligible individuals, which will be administered by public health nursing professionals of the Virginia Department of Health. The goal of the mobile walk-up clinic is to educate those who wish to learn more about the vaccine, while also reaching members of the community who may have experienced barriers receiving a vaccine at fixed sites.

“We are always looking for ways to aid our local communities,” said Shannon Trovinger, senior divisional HR manager at GPM Investments. “Partnering with the local health department to provide eligible members of the community with access to the COVID-19 vaccine is just one way we can do that.”

“While turnout has been great, we recognize that some COVID-19 fixed vaccination sites can offer some challenges in terms of being able to reach the whole community,” said Michael Whitaker, public health emergency coordinator at Virginia Department of Health. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with GPM to offer a convenient walk-up clinic at their fas Mart store location in Gate City, and look forward to providing this service to the local community.”

