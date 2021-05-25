Longshore Capital Partners Completes Stuzo Investment

Chicago-based private equity firm Longshore Capital Partners completed a strategic investment in Stuzo, which puts the company in a position to expand its leadership as the premiere provider of unified loyalty, payments, and customer experience technology and services.

“We’re excited about the growth and strategic opportunities ahead with our new partners at Longshore,” said Gunter Pfau, founder and CEO, Stuzo. “Stuzo is doubling down on helping retailers steer a greater share of customer wallets to their brand. By intelligently activating data that flows through our unified loyalty, payments and cross-channel customer experience technology, we are uniquely positioned to drive greater, deterministic business outcomes at scale.”

“As we learned more about Stuzo, we were particularly attracted to the company’s talented and committed team, maniacal focus on driving business outcomes for its growing portfolio of leading retail partners, and differentiated technology,” said Ryan Anthony, co-founder and partner, Longshore Capital Partners. “In addition, we are particularly excited about the differentiated value proposition delivered by Stuzo’s Wallet Steering System, which has proven to help retailers profitably grow share of customer wallets via Stuzo’s unique combination of its Open Commerce product suite, Know and Activate Method, and supporting Managed Services.”

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Stuzo helps “Everyday Spend Retailers Know and Activate” more customers and data in real-time, leading to more visits, more gallons, and bigger baskets. Stuzo’s Open Commerce product suite consists of Activate for Intelligent 1:1 Loyalty, Transact for Contactless Commerce, and Experience for Cross-Channel Customer Experience programs. Stuzo’s Managed Services empower retailers to operationalize programs powered by Open Commerce and bring to market custom loyalty, commerce and mobile/web storefront solutions.