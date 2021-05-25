NAG Announces Postponement of 2021 Conference

In light of ongoing public health concerns caused by the pandemic, the National Advisory Group (NAG) has reluctantly determined it would be too risky due to the current health crisis and the challenging state regulations to hold an event in California in September. The 2021 NAG Conference originally scheduled to take place Sept. 9-12, had been postponed to March 2022.

“We were determined to host an in-person event for our NAG and YEO members and have worked diligently over the past several months seeking a way to safely execute the September 2021 conference,” said John Lofstock, executive director of NAG, the association for convenience retailers. “However, current COVID restrictions limiting the capacity of indoor venues and the state of the reopening plan as related to large in-person gatherings have created an unpredictable climate. Rather than forcing an event that would limit face-to-face gatherings and networking opportunities, which are part of what makes NAG and YEO so special, it has become evident that we cannot move forward with planning an event like ours.”

The 2022 edition of NAG/YEO will proceed as scheduled March 27-30, 2022 at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines.

Conversations with c-store executives, category managers, technology leaders and the supplier community have confirmed they will be ready to meet in-person in 2022.

NAG and YEO provide the c-store industry one of the most exclusive environments for small, mid-sized and family-owned retailers to interact with each other and share ideas. We look forward to working with you to present new ideas and identify retail solutions to drive sales and profits during this year’s virtual NAG/YEO Spring Leadership Webinar Series, which begins May 19, 2021 and runs through June 16.

For more information about NAG and YEO, or to register for the Spring Leadership Webinar Series, visit www.NAGconvenience.com or contact me at [email protected].