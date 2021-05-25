Pair of Hires Bolsters Parker’s Internal Operations

Parker’s announced the hiring of two new team members to strategically strengthen the company’s internal operations as the Savannah, Ga.-based convenience chain continues its expansion plans across coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

Award-winning training expert Kara S. Hardiman serves as the company’s new director of learning and development and acclaimed convenience store industry veteran Johnny Wood Jr. is the company’s new controller.

“At Parker’s, we understand the importance of providing world-class training opportunities for our team members as well as conducting detailed financial audits to support operations,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “I’m delighted to welcome Kara and Johnny to the Parker’s family and know their experience and leadership skills will help us grow strategically as we expand the Parker’s corporate footprint.”

Hardiman brings more than 17 years of experience in the hospitality industry. She joins Parker’s after serving as the marketing learning lead for Marriott International, where she partnered with internal stakeholders to organize performance-based learning strategies for more than 90 hotels across five states.

Wood Jr. is an experienced convenience store industry accountant and U.S. Army veteran. In his new role, Wood manages the accounting team, oversees the monthly closing process, verifies financial data and directs the year-end financial audit process.

Prior to joining Parker’s, Wood served as the senior accounting supervisor and fuel analyst for 7-Eleven in Irving, Texas, where he successfully managed fuel inventory for all U.S. and Canada 7-Eleven locations.

Parker’s employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout the region and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.