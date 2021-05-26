ARKO Expands Supplier Deal With Core-Mark

ARKO Corp., parent company of convenience store chain GPM Investments, announced it has signed an extended 32-month master supply agreement with Core-Mark International as part of a consolidation of the company’s wholesalers and continued growth strategy. The agreement will increase the number of GPM store locations for which Core-Mark provides service from 865 to 1,055.

“We’re excited to continue working with Core-Mark to bring a strong assortment of products and value to even more customers through efficient supply chain operations,” said GPM Executive Vice President, Marketing and Merchandising Mike Bloom. “As a strong partner of ours, Core-Mark shares our vision for profitable and aggressive growth. This agreement allows us to create new synergies through the consolidation of our wholesalers and allows Core-Mark to leverage our size and scale as we continue to build out our family of community brands.”

Under the supply agreement, Core-Mark agreed to provide transition services to facilitate the transfer of services from certain of GPM’s previous wholesalers. Core-Mark will also continue offering support services for GPM’s imports and specialty products program.

Core-Mark distributes fresh food and broad-line merchandise to convenience stores in the United States. Core-Mark will continue to be GPM’s largest single supplier, distributing products across 29 different categories to its portfolio of approximately 1,400 stores.

“Our relationship with GPM spans over a decade and continues to thrive through a mutual commitment to driving growth. GPM’s executive team has built a scalable platform from which to accelerate their store count and per store volumes and we are excited to play a part in that journey,” said Core-Mark President and CEO Scott E. McPherson. “We place great value in this partnership and will continue to work hard to bring GPM strong service, product and technology innovation and support for their expansion efforts.”