MAPCO Celebrates Rewards Members With Summer Sweepstakes

Franlin, Tenn.-based convenience store chain MAPCO launched its Summer Sweepstakes in partnership with PepsiCo, Red Bull and Johnsonville, who together are helping MY Reward$ members “Win Big, Win Weekly” all summer long.

Now through Sept. 6, MAPCO MY Reward$ members can redeem points for entries into the Summer Sweepstakes for the chance to win weekly prizes, or three grand prizes that include, a lifted Ford F-150, two KTM 250 SX Motorbikes or a trip to Dollywood.

“During this summer, we’re giving another reason to stop at MAPCO. We’re bringing extra fun, excitement and several prizes to our guests with MAPCO’s Summer Sweepstakes,” said Tony Harris, CMO of MAPCO. “With our ongoing promotions and deals, our guests know MAPCO is the destination for a Better Break, where they can refresh and recharge at their pace.”

Entering the Summer Sweepstakes is simple. MY Reward$ members can use their points to redeem entries to the Summer Sweepstakes via the MAPCO website or the MAPCO app; more points entered into the Sweepstakes means a greater chance of winning a weekly or grand prize.

Winners will be announced upon the completion of the sweepstakes.

If guests are not MY Reward$ members, they can join for free and get 500 points toward entries, as well 20¢ off per gallon on their first fill up of gas, 3¢ off per gallon with any method of payment or 5¢ off per gallon paying with a MAPCO Better Debit card. Customers can join MAPCO MY Reward$ by visiting: mapcorewards.com

Through the MY Reward$ program, MAPCO guests receive five points for every gallon pumped and 10 points for every dollar spent in store on qualifying merchandise.

MAPCO employs more than 3,200 employees at more than 330 company-owned convenience and fuel retailing store in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi.