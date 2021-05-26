New Data Shows Correlation Between Back Pain and Use of CBD Products

Of those surveyed who experience severe back pain, 49% have used to plan to use CBD products.

New data from from Pittsburgh-based market research firm CivicScience reveals a correlation between back pain and the use of cannabidiol (CBD) products.

According to a survey generated April 7, 2021, weighted according to U.S. Census figures for gender and age, 18 and older, 7% of people experience severe back pain, while 34% — over a third of all those surveyed — experience mild to moderate back pain.

Of those who experience severe back pain, roughly half (49%) have used to plan to use CBD products. And of the one-third of people who experience mind or moderate back pain, 38% have already tried or intend to try CBD products.

Meanwhile, 59% of those surveyed do not experience back pain, and 26% of those people have used or intend to use CBD products.

Further, a separate CivicScience survey indicates that those who try CBD are likely to report satisfaction with the products.

Of those surveyed, more than one-third (39%) are current or potential CBD users, compared with 61% who have not and do not plan to purchase CBD. Eleven percent of CBD consumers are not satisfied with the products they’ve tried. And 11% have not yet tried CBD but intend to.