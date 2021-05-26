For the first-time in the U.S., Coca-Cola bottles will soon be sporting summer poems on packaging this year. On shelves starting May 17, Coke is celebrating summer rituals with its Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 20-ounce bottles. Each bottle features a poem and the words “Open for Summer.” With 24 poems in total, the bottles inspire unique summer moments. Six of the 24 poems can also be found on fridge packs and on 24-ounce, one-liter and two-liter bottles.

Available everywhere Coca-Cola products are sold, the new packaging launches alongside a new radio spot centered around the “Summer Tastes Better with Coca-Cola” tagline. This campaign, live in markets across TV and radio throughout the summer, celebrates how summer rituals taste better with an ice-cold Coca-Cola in hand.

The Coca-Cola Co.

