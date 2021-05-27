Core-Mark Welcomes Aboard Logistics Exec Phil Miller

After extensive search, company’s new VP of East Region brings three decades of experience in finance, retail and foodservice management to its leadership team.

Westlake, Texas-based Core-Mark Holding Co., marketer of fresh food and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America, announced that industry veteran Phil Miller has joined the company as senior vice president of the East Region.

Miller joins Core-Mark with more than 30 years of management experience, primarily in logistics, finance, retail and foodservice management with several prominent companies. He has held progressively responsible leadership positions with UPS, TCBY, Aramark and, most recently, C&S Wholesale Grocers.

Miller joined C&S in 2009 and most recently served as vice president of the West Region & Hawaii. The native of Little Rock, Ark., spent his formative years working in his grandfather’s grocery store, which instilled in him the importance of family values, education and community service.

Miller will be responsible for the P&L and customer experience of Core-Mark’s East Region, which covers operations primarily in the Eastern U.S.

In his new role, Miller will call upon his vast leadership experience and personal values to drive excellence in the East Region’s operation structure and in executing its go-to-market strategy. He will also provide fresh perspectives to Core-Mark’s executive team.

Core-Mark COO Chris Hobson cited Miller’s impactful track record and experience in both retail and wholesale supply chain organizations as exactly what the company was looking for in the extensive search to fill the key position.

“While his industry experience impressed us, Phil’s leadership style and his ability to connect with his team and customers will give Core-Mark an incredible competitive advantage in our East Region and within our senior executive team,” Hobson said.

Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of fresh food and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 40,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 32 distribution centers. Core-Mark services traditional convenience stores, grocers, drug stores, mass merchants, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products.