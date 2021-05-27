Pilot Flying J Gears Up for National Road Trip Day

Weeklong promotions leading up to Friday before Memorial Day as well as more app-based discounts running through out the summer driving season.

Now in its third year, National Road Trip Day is the Friday before Memorial Day – May 28 this year – and Pilot Flying J is celebrating this official kick-off to vacation season with a summer of deals and the chance to win $5,000 in free fuel with the Summer is a Go Road Trip Giveaway.

With AAA Travel reporting that more people are ready to hit the gas on vacations and visiting loved ones, summer 2021 is a go and the open road is calling travelers to explore.

“This summer represents a return to the road for so many people and we’re hoping to inspire everyone to take the road trip of their dreams while participating in the Summer is a Go Road Trip Giveaway,” said Brian Ferguson, chief merchant for Pilot Flying J. “Pilot Flying J is the ultimate one-stop travel center to fuel up, re-energize and restock on road trip essentials. With safety and cleanliness a top priority, our guests can expect friendly service, clean restrooms and quality items at every stop.”

The Summer is a Go Road Trip Giveaway kicked off on May 24 and runs through Sept. 5, 2021, with a grand prize of $5,000 in free fuel and three-monthly prizes of $250 gift cards, courtesy of Pilot Flying J. To be entered to win, road trippers, professional drivers and Pilot Flying J guests are encouraged to share pictures of their adventures on the brand’s Facebook page or by posting on Instagram and Twitter with #SummerIsAGoGiveaway and tagging @PilotFlyingJ. (Exclusions apply.)

Participants can double their chances and earn an additional entry by including any Pilot-branded cup in their photo.

In honor of National Road Trip Day, Pilot Flying J is offering a summer of deals (exclusions apply) through the myRewards Plus app to save travelers money on the best road trip essentials:

Beginning May 24, enjoy BOGO drinks all summer long with deals on popular brands available in the app.

Stock up and save on drinks and snacks for the road with an in-app offer for $5 off purchases $15 or higher from May 28 – 31

Fill up on the new southern or spicy chicken sandwich with $2 off in the app from May 24 – 30 at any participating Pilot Flying J location.

Get ready for a summer in the sun with BOGO 50% off on all sunglasses from May 31 – June 6 when using the offer in the app.

Cool down with 99 cent fountain or frozen drinks with the purchase of any hot food item at the register through Aug. 31.

For more information on National Road Trip Day and the Summer is a Go Road Trip Giveaway, visit https://pilotflyingj.com/summer-travels.

The Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and provides truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.