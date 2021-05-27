Thorntons Celebrates 50 Years

The Kentucky chain has grown to more than 200 stores across six states and continues to expand both in current and new markets.

Thorntons Inc. marks 50 years of operations and the convenience store chain is celebrating all summer long. From now through Labor Day, the company will honor this special milestone and reward Guest loyalty with two exciting Refreshing Rewards promotions.

* 50th Anniversary Free Fuel For a Year. The chain will offer 200 registered Refreshing Rewards Guests with free fuel for one year. Fifty valued Guests will win each month from May through August.

* 50 cent Fridays. Every Friday all summer long registered Refreshing Rewards Guests will receive their choice of any dispensed drink purchase for only 50 cents…any size, any beverage.

The company will also give back to all communities where it operates. While supplies last, stores will offer a commemorative coloring book. For only $2, guests may purchase a Thorntons 50th Anniversary Coloring Book with $10 in coupons. All proceeds from these coloring books will be donated to local hunger relief partners in all communities where the company operates stores.

“Service to our guests has been central to the Thorntons mission for 50 years. Our fantastic team members work hard 24/7 to ensure our guests can count on their favorite Thorntons store for their on-the-go shopping needs and we are honored that they choose to shop with us,” said Simon Richards, president & CEO. “Today as we continue to grow, we are proud to serve more than 200 communities and we are excited to celebrate our 50th birthday with our loyal Guests all summer long.”

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Thorntons operates more than 200 stores in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. The company’s mission is to be people’s favorite place to stop when they are on-the-go and people’s favorite place to work. Thorntons is a vertically integrated company with its own fuel terminal, blending plants, transportation fleet and commissary. The chain was honored as CStore Decisions’ 2011 Convenience Store Chain of the Year.

Launched in 2014, Thorntons’ Refreshing Rewards is a loyalty program with benefits that include daily fuel savings, exclusive tobacco and alcohol offers. Through the Refreshing Rewards app members can find the nearest location, track club status, sweepstakes entries and access exclusive offers and savings.