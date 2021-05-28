C-Store CBD Consumers Choose Edibles

Of those who have already purchased CBD products from convenience stores, nearly half prefer edibles/gummies over other types of CBD products.

Pittsburgh-based market research firm CivicScience found that consumers are most interested in using CBD edibles over other types of CBD products.

According to a CivicScience survey weighted according to U.S. Census figures for gender and age, 18 and older, close to half of all consumers surveyed (40%) said they either prefer to use or are the most interested in using edibles or gummies. Twenty-two percent said they prefer CBD oils or tinctures — the same percentage as those who favor topical CBD creams.

Meanwhile, just 8% prefer CBD vapes, and an equal percentage prefer capsules or pills.

CivicScience compared this data with information it gathered on consumers’ experienced purchasing CBD products at convenience stores specifically and found that, of those who have already purchased CBD products from convenience stores, 44% prefer to use and/or are most interested in using edibles or gummies — just above the general consumer percentage.

The percentage of those who prefer edibles/gummies and have not yet purchased CBD products from c-stores but plan to is very similar at 43%.

Interestingly, prior c-store CBD shoppers are the least likely to purchase both CBD capsules/pills or topical CBD creams. However, of those who plan to purchase CBD from c-stores, nearly a third say they prefer or are most interested in using topical CBD creams.

No matter how frame it, the data’s clear: Gummies and other types of edibles are on consumers’ radar, and retailers are wise to get on board with this trend.