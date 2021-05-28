Casey’s Expands Delivery Offer

App- and online-based service will serve nearly 800 Casey’s locations, expand c-store chain’s delivery service and offer shelf products in addition to foodservice items.

Ankeny, Iowa-based convenience store chain Casey’s announced a partnership with third-party, app-based delivery service Uber Eats to provide delivery from 755 of its locations. The new service reflects Casey’s active pursuit of offering more delivery options for its pizza and other prepared foods as well as Casey’s brand products from chips to jerky to soda.

“We are uniquely positioned to deliver both prepared food items, like our pizza and cheesy breadsticks, as well as grocery items in one order, delivered to our guests’ front doors,” said Art Sebastian, Casey’s vice president, digital experience. “Casey’s already delivers from about 1,200 stores and this adds delivery service to nearly 103 additional stores.”

Casey’s has seen delivery demand nearly double since April 2019. Delivery hours will match each Casey’s store kitchen hours from morning to night, seven days a week. Currently 365 items are available across 17 product categories, leading with pizza and also offering ice cream, drinks, everyday essentials and more.

“By investing in and expanding delivery, we continue to bring Casey’s to where our guests are and serve their needs,” said Sebastian. “We are excited to serve more guests who prefer this convenient way of ordering their favorite snacks, pizza or grocery items any time.”

Guests can see if their hometown location is offering Casey’s delivery through Uber Eats by visiting UberEats.com or downloading the app on iOS or Android. For the latest delivery deals and pizza information, visit caseys.com or download the Casey’s app.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Casey’s operates more than 2,300 convenience stores and has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.

Uber Eats is an on-demand app and website that partners with more than 700,000 restaurants and merchants in more than 6,000 cities across six continents – with an average global delivery time of 30 minutes.