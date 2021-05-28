GPM Kicks Off ‘100 Days of Summer’ Promotion

GPM Investments recently kicked off its 100 Days of Summer program in all its stores. Just in time for those who might be back on the go during the busy summer season, the summerlong event runs through Sept. 7, and provides enrolled fas REWARDS members with exclusive limited time offers.

Throughout the season, GPM is partnering with various suppliers to provide fas REWARDS members with exciting limited time offers during select weekends of the summer season, like two for $3 Mountain Dew; buy one, get one free Doritos XXL; buy two, get one free 28-ounce Gatorade; and buy two, get second for $1 Hershey king size brands, including KitKat, PayDay, Hershey’s Chocolate and Reese’s

In addition to these limited time fas REWARDS offerings for enrolled members, GPM is also rolling out a new Tangerango Frazil frozen slush in more than 800 stores, so customers can enjoy a refreshing cool beverage throughout the summer season.

For a limited time, customers can also earn an extra $1 in fas BUCKS upon enrolling in the fas REWARDS loyalty program.

Since the fas REWARDS program relaunched in November of 2020, there are nearly 100,000 new enrolled members.

“Summer is a busy time for the convenience store industry,” said GPM Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing Ruth Ann Lilly. “As more of our customers return to spending more time on the go, we look forward to providing them with exciting limited time offerings throughout the summer season. We want to make sure they can find everything they need in one place and at a great value. With these promotions across product categories, fas REWARDS members benefit from great deals all season long.”

Based in Richmond, Va., GPM Investments operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington D.C. As the 6th largest convenience store chain in the country, GPM has approximately 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and 1,600 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.