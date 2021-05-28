Paytronix Plucks NCR Exec Charles Gray for Revenue Role

Gray brings 30 years in hospitality and payments industries to chief revenue officer role, will lead global sales and partnership efforts.

Digital guest technology provider Paytronix Systems has named Charles R. Gray as its new chief revenue officer, leading Paytronix global sales, partnership and channel strategy.

Gray joins Paytronix from NCR Corp., where he served as general manager of its Restaurant as a Service Group. He is a hospitality technology go-to-market leader who has acted as both a Paytronix client and partner during his more than 30 years in the industry.

Under Gray’s leadership, his teams will focus on growing the Paytronix partner ecosystem, expanding the company’s international market, and building on the company’s established leadership position in the U.S. Paytronix is a leader in offering a highly configurable platform to create a singular customer experience, from digital ordering through loyalty and payments.

“I am thrilled that Charles is joining Paytronix to lead our commercial efforts,” said Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins. “Charles knows every aspect of our business and has been a customer, a competitor and a partner over the years.”

Robbins cited Gray’s “tremendous track record of success” in the industry and is a strategic addition to the Paytronix executive team.

“Charles and Paytronix have a common DNA in that we are both dedicated to bringing technology to the industry that helps brands drive repeatable revenue through exceptional guest experiences,” added Robbins.

Gray noted his experience with Paytronix as both a buyer and a partner.

“Having developed and brought to market the best digital ordering platform for both independent and enterprise chains, Paytronix is positioned for exceptional growth and I’m excited to focus my skills on quickly accelerating that growth,” said Gray. “It’s a platform I believe will become the go-to solution for all restaurants. Brands today need the best technology to connect with guests no matter how they engage in the dining experience. The amazing set of products and people here will continue to help clients drive even more revenue through high-impact engagement and ordering solutions.”

Gray held several roles at NCR Corp., including executive director of product, global partnerships leader and sales leader.

Prior to joining NCR, Gray was vice president of IT for the California Pizza Kitchen restaurant chain and held positions with Cosi Inc. Gray has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 30 years holding positions in operations, training and information technology. He also served two terms on the board of directors for the Connecticut Airport Authority, and one term as chairman.