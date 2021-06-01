7-Eleven Adds Colorado to Laredo Taco Locales

Laredo Taco Company, 7-Eleven’s quick-serve Mexican food restaurant, is bringing its famous tacos to Colorado. The state’s first Laredo Taco Company restaurant will open at the 7-Eleven convenience store location in Platteville, at 402 Vasquez Blvd. More than 10 more Laredo Taco locations are planned for Colorado this year.

Laredo Taco Company has become known for its tacos served on warm flour tortillas made from scratch in on-site kitchens each day. Tacos and meals include specialties not always seen in Mexican fast-food chains, such as chorizo, carne asada, carnitas, breakfast tacos made with hand-cracked eggs, and the newest item on the menu, protein-packed bowls.

Each restaurant also has a salsa bar where customers can spice up their meal, including a wide selection of on-site, daily prepared salsas and pico de gallo.

“We have started opening Laredo Taco Company locations in areas outside of our home in South Texas where we know there are serious taco fans,” said 7 Eleven Senior Vice President of Corporate Operations and Restaurant Platforms Brad Williams. “And Colorado was one of our top contenders for expansion. As soon as the word gets out about handmade tortillas and fresh-made salsas, our restaurants start drawing crowds with lines out the door. I can tell you though, one bite and you’ll know it is definitely worth the wait.”

Every item on the Laredo Taco Company menu is available in stores or via contactless delivery through DoorDash.

Laredo Taco Company was the convenience retailer’s first restaurant concept. Most recently, Laredo Taco Company opened its first drive-through in Dallas. In addition to Laredo Taco Company, 7‑Eleven, Inc. also operates Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits. In 2021, the convenience giant plans to open nearly 150 restaurants nationwide.

Laredo Taco Company restaurants, along with Stripes convenience stores in Texas, were part of the company’s 1,000-store acquisition from Sunoco in 2018. In addition to Texas and Colorado, Laredo Taco Restaurants can be found in Florida, Oklahoma, San Diego and Washington, D.C.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America