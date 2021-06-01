Chris Karssiens Named President of Hoshizaki America

The former Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing had served as interim president since March 25.

Hoshizaki America, Inc. announces the formal appointment of Chris Karssiens as president after serving as interim president since March 25 and Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing prior to that.

With over 40 years’ experience in the foodservice equipment industry and proven expertise in leading companies, driving successful sales strategies and team building, it was an easy decision. He takes the reins at Hoshizaki America working strategically with Hoshizaki Japan to build on new opportunities created by this past year’s events.

“We have a strong team,” Karssiens said, “which is agile and ready to capitalize on growth for value creation.”

Hoshizaki is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a wide range of products for the foodservice industry including ice machines, refrigerators, freezers, prep tables, display cases and dispensers. With corporate headquarters in Peachtree City, Georgia and a second manufacturing facility in Griffin, Georgia, Hoshizaki America employs over 800 people nationwide.

“I would like to thank Chris for fully embracing our company challenge and expectations,” said Yasuhiro Kobayashi, Hoshizaki Corp.’s president and chief operating officer. “The past year has taught us that we all do better when we choose to work together transparently, with strong communication, and trust.”